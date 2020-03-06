1  of  5
Niswonger Children’s Hospital raises more than $120,000 during Radiothon so far

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 8th Annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon started strong on Friday morning.

As of 9:20 a.m. on Friday, the Radiothon had raised $121,024.80 in total.

RELATED: Funds raised from Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s Annual Radiothon to be used for construction of all-inclusive playground

The fundraiser kicked off on Thursday and raised about $99,000 in a day.

Radio stations began their 12-hour broadcast for the fundraiser at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The hospital is hoping to raise $400,000 for the construction of an all-inclusive playground for the patients. Representatives of the hospital say the addition of the playground will not only lift the spirits of the patients, but it could also help with physical therapy and recovery efforts.

Funds raised will also be used to purchase toys and sensory equipment to help the patients feel more at home during their stay at Niswonger.

