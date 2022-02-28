JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just a few days, the annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon will give the community the chance to help support the hospital. The funds raised during the Radiothon can be essential for families like Hadleigh Mullins’.

Hadleigh is four years old and is easy to spot when at the hospital due to her police uniform. She says police officers are brave, so wearing it to her chemo treatments makes her feel brave.

Just after New Year’s of 2020, the Mullins family said Hadleigh’s life was forever changed when they received shocking news.

“Hadleigh was two and a half years old,” said her father, Paul Mullins. “A bouncing girl that wouldn’t stop to {say} she hurt and to crying hurt.”

The Mullins took Hadleigh for testing at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and were shocked at the results.

“They came back with the diagnosis of leukemia,” Paul Mullins said. “It crushed us. We thought we had a healthy daughter that wasn’t sick. Our world was crushed.”

Hadleigh’s journey was particularly difficult during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the world started to shut down, the Mullins found shelter, hope and strength at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, where the caregivers became like family.

“From the clinic space she visits, to the child life team that’s with her every step of the way from every visit, every poke, every picture, every scan. They’re there with her,” said nurse Holly Rinehart.

“They are amazing,” Paul Mullins said of the staff. “This is the greatest hospital that could ever be in the United States.”

Two years after her diagnosis, Hadleigh still comes to the hospital each week for treatment. She’s a welcome sight to the caregivers the Mullins have bonded with.

“Hadleigh is a breath of fresh air,” said Rinehart. “She’s one of those patients that you see and you look forward to seeing her again.”

“The children’s hospital is a special place for kids,” Hadleigh said when speaking with News Channel 11.

In the summer of 2022, Hadleigh will celebrate her fifth birthday. She has specific plans for how she’ll celebrate.

“I’m going to eat cake,” Hadleigh said.

In addition to celebrating a birthday, Hadleigh will have further reason to be happy.

“Not only that, Hadleigh ends treatment, which means glorious to us,” Paul Mullins said. “It’s worth more than any gold a person could give.”

To help support Hadleigh and other children like her, consider giving during the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon on March 3-4.