JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon is underway through 7 p.m. Friday. Donations to the Radiothon help the region’s only children’s hospital provide care to young fighters, like Ava King.

Ava has hemangiomas on her liver, which causes her to experience high blood pressure, low appetite and nausea.

“The doctor was literally looking up on Google what it was while we were in the doctor’s office because he had never heard of it,” said Aubrey Jones, Ava’s mother. “And there were several of them. They were never able to get me an exact number at the beginning because there were so many of them, but towards the end, they said there was about 15-20 whenever they were getting better.”

Jones said that despite the diagnosis, Ava’s energy was unaffected. She behaved like any other child, which her doctor said was a reason to pursue early treatment.

“We’re making sure that they’re keeping up with whatever functions they had,” said Dr. Kaylyn Fowler. Fowler is an occupational therapist. “Okay, so were they rolling over before? Okay, we want to make sure we have the strength to roll over, crawl, walk.”

Treatment for conditions like Ava’s can sometimes require families to travel for hours. Fortunately for Ava’s family, Niswonger Children’s Hospital offered a much closer option. Jones said Ava was referred to Vanderbilt once, but she has been able to receive all of her normal checkups at Niswonger.

“So many families have had to go to Memphis or Vanderbilt or further away, and then to be able to come back here and have all of their follow-up and routine visits? It’s just so convenient for these families,” said Fowler.

In addition to its proximity, Niswonger offers something else to local families: its staff.

“It was just so cool to see how instantly connected the nurses were and how loving the team was to her,” Jones said.

Thanks to the efforts of the staff at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Ava has all the time and energy she needs to play with her pets, Simba and Nala.

“She is the wildest, spunkiest little girl in the whole wide world. You wouldn’t know it when you first meet her because she is very, very shy, but whenever she gets comfortable with you and gets to know you, she is the sweetest, most caring little girl in the whole world,” Jones said.

To donate to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon, click here or text KITE to 243725.