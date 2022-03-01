JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday and Friday, the Tri-Cities region will have the chance to support the only local children’s hospital. Donations made to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon help pediatric patients and their families stay close to one another.

One example of a family that has benefited from Niswonger’s ability to keep them close is the Browders, whose six-year-old daughter Layla lives with Goldblatt syndrome.

Goldblatt syndrome is a rare condition defined by the National Institutes of Health as “characterized by mesomelic limb shortening, joint laxity, platyspondyly with coronal clefts, brachydactyly and coxa valga.” In addition, Layla has also been diagnosed with hearing loss, brittle bones, epilepsy and brain development problems. She is also non-verbal, which makes discovering the source of her pain difficult.

“You don’t ever really know,” Makenzie Browder said. “You have to check all of your boxes and make sure she hasn’t broken anything, she can go to the bathroom, she doesn’t have an ear infection.”

Layla’s mother, Makenzie Browder, was informed Layla would face challenges before she was even born. A geneticist in Switzerland diagnosed her with Golblatt syndrome.

Layla’s sister, four-year-old Leigh Ann, is her best friend. The two of them together is one of Makenzie Browder’s favorite sights.

“They have a really good bond. Leigh Ann loves to help with anything she can with her sister,” Makenzie Browder said.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s nearby location has provided the Browders with advantages as Layla receives care.

“They just all know her, which comes in handy,” Makenzie Browder said. “If they know her, they kinda know where to start with figuring out what’s going on.”

A new Emergency Room or hospital can be tough for the Browders, since personnel who aren’t familiar with Layla may struggle to determine what is causing her pain. “The staff at Niswonger who are already acquainted with the Browders always make them feel welcome and help ease any concerns,” Makenzie said.

“She does take a lot of medicines, so whenever she has to go to a doctor, I have to take her whole medicine bag,” her mother said.

Due to Layla’s many conditions, she can go from bad to critical in a very short amount of time. Makenzie remembered an asthma attack that once turned into an emergency. However, with Niswonger Children’s Hospital nearby, Layla was able to get the proper care.

“If I would have had to take her anywhere else, I might have been too late, because she got bad really, really fast,” Makenzie said.

According to Makenzie, the children’s hospital has been invaluable not just in the case of emergencies, but also in Layla’s day-to-day care. Layla receives occupational and physical therapy through Niswonger.

“She used to not be able to sit,” Makenzie recalled. “She used to not be able to move, she used to not be able to do anything.”

Over time and with the help of staff at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Layla is now able to enjoy play time with her sister.