Niswonger Children’s Hospital holds annual benefit raffle

Patients from Niswonger help with the annual raffle (Photo: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky person walked away with a brand new car after Friday’s Niswonger Children’s Hospital benefit raffle.

The raffle was held as a virtual event with patients from the hospital doing the honors.

In addition to a new car, those who entered the raffle had the chance to win cash prizes ranging in value from $1,000 to $2,500.

“We’re just extremely excited and extremely appreciative of our vendors that are here, also our family members that are here, and also the staff and also our friends at Courtesy Chevrolet,” ” said Chief Nursing Officer Holly Rinehart. “It’s just such a great opportunity for all of our children, we’re just really excited and happy and grateful for them to be a part of this.”

The winners were as follows:

$1,000 to Kayla Middleton of Kingsport, Tenn.

$1,500 to Angela Gillenwater of Fort Blackmore, Va.

$2,500 to Kaye Miller of Johnson City

Grand prize winner was Laura Tracy from Erwin, Tenn.

The car given away was provided by Champion Chevrolet.