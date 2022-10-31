JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health staff members brought Halloween to the patients of Niswonger Children’s Hospital this year.

Timothy Kosuda and his Mother Angel Kosuda (Photo: WJHL)

Staff members dressed up in their Halloween costumes and delivered candy to the patients Monday as part of the Niswonger’s Spooky Trail.

Some of the patients such as Timothy Kosuda were even dressed up. Kosuda dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow, and his mother was very excited about the opportunity for her son.

“It makes him feel like he’s included in stuff and he’s not missing out on anything. So we really appreciate it. Just seeing him happy, it’s really nice,” said Angel Kosuda.

The event also included therapy dogs and some guests from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.