JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking for some new headgear? Get to TVA Credit Union Ballpark early on Wednesday then!

According to a tweet from Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the first 200 guests will receive a free hat.

The first 200 guests will be receiving one of these awesome hats at the @JC_Cardinals game for Niswonger Children’s Hospital Night this Wednesday! Game starts at 6:30pm. We’ll see you there! #WhereHopeRises pic.twitter.com/713t6SlQwD — NiswongerChildrens (@NiswongerCHosp) August 18, 2019

The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Johnson City Cardinals will be playing the Elizabethton Twins for the fourth time this month, before playing them again on Thursday.

It is also “All You Can Eat Wednesday” at the ballpark.