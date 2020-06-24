‘Ninja gym’ for kids to open in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — USA Ninja Challenge, an obstacle course-based training gym for kids, will open a location in Bristol, Virginia.

The 6,500 square foot facility will include a variety of equipment, including rock walls, cargo nets, swinging rings, and other obstacles.

According to the company, the obstacle training program will be available to kids from ages four to 17 with classes divided into specific age groups. The classes will cover six skill categories: jumping, climbing, swinging, traversing, balancing, and floor skills.

The gym will also be available for special events, such as parties.

“We are excited for the opportunity to bring USA Ninja Challenge for kids to the Bristol area,” said Kris and Jana King of USA Ninja Challenge Bristol in a news release. “This community is passionate about our children’s health and wellness.”

USA Ninja Challenge has 16 locations across the country, but this will be first one in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to continue the growth of our franchisee across the United States,” stated Dale Grant, franchisor of USA Ninja Challenge. “Our program is growing rapidly, because both children and parents love the sport.”

The Bristol, Virginia gym will be located at 250 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 104, Bristol, VA 24201.

You can find more information about USA Ninja Challenge Bristol on the gym’s website.