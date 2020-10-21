Nights of Fright: Local historic site hosts paranormal investigations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Spooky season is in full swing, and Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site gave the public an opportunity to explore the centuries-old grounds in search of paranormal activity.

Three Nights of Fright might be completely booked, but Tipton-Haynes Co-Director Wes Spurgeon dived into the site’s past and what those participating in the fright nights should expect.

“Not only tonight are we doing paranormal investigations, but also, the public gets to see one of the most historic sites in the state of Tennessee,” Spurgeon said. “Our history ranges from the late 1700s all the way to the mid-1900s.

“There have been a lot of paranormal claims that have been presented on the site and actually captured on video and voice recorders.”

Spurgeon told News Channel 11 that S.R.S. Paranormal, a group of paranormal experts and investigators, led the nightly hunt on the grounds, giving participants an inside look into how paranormal detection equipment works and how the team conducts their professional investigations.

Paranormal experts led the way using equipment such as portable field emitting devices and structured light sensors. Tuesday night’s venture wasn’t the team’s first paranormal search at Tipton-Haynes.

“We have a legitimate paranormal team here,” Spurgeon said. “S.R.S. Paranormal — they have done several investigations here in the past, and we’ve open it up for the public to actually see and use the equipment that they use just like what you’d see on T.V.”

Tipton-Haynes boasts a handful of historic buildings and structures that date back to the 16th century, with the Tipton-Haynes historic house — dating back to the late 1700s — serving as the earliest human-made structure on the grounds.

The house was built in 1798, according to the state historic site, by Col. John Tipton. Upon his death, Col. Tipton’s son, John Tipton Jr., inherited the site and expanded the cabin.

Future heirs to the property sold what had become the Tipton farm to David Haynes, who later gave the land to his son, Landon Carter Haynes, as a wedding gift in 1839. According to census records from 1860, three enslaved people — George, Charlotte and Cornelia — lived on the land with the Haynes.

The site unveils remnants of Tennessee’s past, and the nights of fright allow participants to search for spirits that Spurgeon believes continue to roam the old land.

“There have been apparitions that have been seen on the site,” Spurgeon said. “There have been black shadows that have been seen…many noises, footsteps, objects that have been moved and so forth.”

Perhaps we might never know exactly what participants experienced in the three nights of fright, but those interested can stay updated for similar events by CLICKING HERE to see for themselves — if they so dare.