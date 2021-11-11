‘Night of Smiles’ aims to brighten to future of children around the region

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday night Bristol Motor Speedway got in the Christmas spirit with their children’s charities giving more than $600,000 in grants to several organizations located in Northeast Tennessee.

The ‘Night of Smiles’ at the last great colosseum was hosted by the Speedway Children’s Charities and awarded the grants to child-focused causes in the area.

Representatives from different causes were able to tour the Speedway in lights and eventually cross the finish line where they were presented with a check.

“The great thing about Night of Smiles is it’s the culmination of our year. We work really hard throughout the year with different types of fundraising events with the sole purpose of raising money for kids in North East Tennessee and South West Virginia through non-profit children’s organizations so this is our favorite night; that’s why we call it the Night of Smiles, you can’t take the smile off of our faces,” said Executive Director of the Bristol Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities Claudia Byrd.

The Speedway in Lights will be open to the public starting Friday, Nov. 12.