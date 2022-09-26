KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park invited outdoor enthusiasts for a night under the stars in a newly announced event offered through mid-October.

The kayak stargazing program gives participants the opportunity to join Bays Mountain staff in a guided trip on the reservoir while learning about the many wonders of the night sky. The adventure includes an astronomy class that teaches about constellations and planets viewable to the naked eye.

Each event is $5 per person for non-members, according to a news release from the park. Classes will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 29 as well as from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 4, 6 and 13.

Stargazers must bring their own kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard and paddling equipment and a type III personal flotation device. To register, click here. For more information about Bays Mountain, click here.

According to Harvard & Smithsonian’s Center for Astrophysics, Saturn and Jupiter will dominate the evening sky all September long. The planetary duo will begin to rise earlier as the month progresses and appear in the night sky just after dark, with Jupiter emerging lower than Saturn.