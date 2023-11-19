KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One big part of the Thanksgiving holiday is the Thanksgiving meal. But for some, the meal isn’t something they are able to provide.

Nick’s Restaurant in Kingsport has found a way to help make the Thanksgiving holiday easier on many.

“This is the third annual Thanksgiving meal for anyone in need, no questions asked,” said Maddie Campbell, Assistant Manager of Nick’s.

The meal handout began as a way for the restaurant to give back to those who have supported them.

“We just thought of something that we can do to give back, and that would be this,” Campbell said.

Campbell said many members of the community take advantage of the meal every year.

“The first year we had around 500, last year we had over 600,” Campbell said.

In order to provide for the large crowds, the Nick’s staff spends days preparing the food.

“Weeks of preparation, thawing, turkeys, seasoning stuff.” Volunteer Parker Campbell said.

“A few days we had to order all the stuff and then a few days earlier we all in there preparing it,” Maddie said. “And then this morning we came in and baked everything and then now we have an assembly line going in there of everyone just getting food together, getting the tree bags for the kids.”

Both Maddie and her brother, Parker, said the event is rewarding.

“I feel very thankful. I even choked up this morning because it’s just it’s very I’m very grateful to be a part of this and be able to do this,” Maddie said.

“It’s awesome to give back to the community and see a good turnout we got today. It’s just really awesome to see everything get put into play,” Parker said.