SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a crash in Scott County on Wednesday, May 4.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Sinking Creek Highway just west of Route 716 around 5:23 p.m. The VSP reports a Honda Civic was heading east on the highway when it ran off the left side of the road.

The Civic hit a tree after leaving the road. According to the VSP, the driver of the Civic died at the scene.

The driver was identified as Lawrence E. Dean, Jr., 54, of Nickelsville. Investigators report Dean was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.