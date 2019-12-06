Nickelsville man sentenced after investigation into child molestation case

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Nickelsville man received a 60-year sentence Thursday for molesting two children, according to a press release from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

According to the release, Randall Curtis Turner, 50, molested two girls between May and December of 2018. One of the children reportedly told her father what had been happening to her and the other child, leading to Turner’s arrest.

One of the children was too young to testify at trial, according to the release.

“The sentence handed down today should serve as a deterrent to other persons that might consider exploiting a child that our community will not tolerate such abuse,” Commonwealth Attorney Zach Stoots said in the release.

Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in Russell County Circuit Court.

Turner was sentenced to 60 years, with 49 years and four months suspended. He will be on supervised probation for 10 years upon his release from incarceration.