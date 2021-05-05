NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to return to Bristol Dragway October 15-17

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be returning to the Bristol Dragway October 15-17.

According to a release from Bristol Motor Speedway, the Thunder Valley Nationals have been added to the NHRA Camping World Drag Series schedule.

The series has not been held since June 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t wait to hear the roar of nitro-powered engines rumbling once again at historic Bristol Dragway as we welcome fans back to an NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event and celebrate our 20th anniversary of NHRA racing at Thunder Valley,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Dragway. “We anticipate a lot of championship drama in the top classes taking place during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals as one of the final three races on the 2021 schedule.”

The Thunder Valley Nationals will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021, according to the release.

