Nexstar’s ‘Woman of the Year’ to be announced May 6 on ‘The Mel Robbins Show’

IRVING, TEXAS, (NEXSTAR)— Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will select the winner of its “Remarkable Women” initiative May 6, during the national telecast of “The Mel Robbins Show” at 3 p.m. EST.

Designed to honor the outstanding contributions that women have made to the country and its local communities, the three-month nationwide campaign generated 10,000 nominations across 113 Nexstar television markets covering more than 60% of the television households in the United States.

The “Remarkable Women” initiative celebrates local women that inspire, lead and pave the way for other women to succeed. The program was launched December 13th, 2019, when Nexstar television stations in the company’s local markets began accepting nominations for the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.” Based on nominations with universally selected criteria, including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, each Nexstar market selected four local women for consideration as that market’s “Remarkable Woman.”

Throughout the initiative, Nexstar’s market websites, including WJHL, devoted a special section on each site to videos and highlights of the four nominees from their local community. All of these incredible stories were also made available on Nexstar’s social media channels, including Facebook, where the company has more than 30 million followers.

The pool of entries was narrowed to one finalist per market in early March and each finalist received special recognition from their local Nexstar television station. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, all local market winners were to be hosted by Mel Robbins in her NY studio audience to participate in the announcement of the winner.

Although the trip had to be canceled, the winner will be announced on Ms. Robbins’ television show and a $5,000 contribution will be made to the non-profit organization of her choice.

“The response to Nexstar’s ‘Remarkable Women’ initiative has been overwhelming, with more than 10,000 entries and 113 finalists,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “Most gratifying, however, is the awareness this initiative generated about the incredible role that women have always played in our society as leaders in every facet of life—in business, in the community, and at home. Every day, women make a significant impact on our local communities, and it was our objective to ensure that we highlighted the untold stories of exceptional female leaders in all of the individual communities served by the Nexstar Nation of broadcast operations. Nexstar is extremely proud to have created and developed the ‘Remarkable Women’ initiative, and we are very much looking forward to tomorrow’s announcement of the ‘Nexstar Woman of the Year’ and our continued involvement with this exclusive project.”