Nexstar Broadcasting promotes Paula Jackson to Vice President and General Manager at WJHL

TRI-CITIES, TN and IRVING, TEXAS (Dec. 3, 2019) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has promoted Paula Jackson to Vice President and General Manager, overseeing its broadcasting and digital operations in Tri-Cities, TN (DMA #99), including WJHL-TV (CBS), ABC Tri-Cities, and WJHL.com. Ms. Jackson has held sales positions of increasing responsibility at Nexstar’s Tri-Cities duopoly for the past 20 years, serving most recently as General Sales Manager. She is a life-long resident of Johnson City, Tennessee. Ms. Jackson will begin her new duties immediately and report to Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting.

Ms. Jackson began her sales career at Nexstar’s Tri-Cities operations in 1998 rising through the ranks from Account Executive to Local Sales Manager and, later, to General Sales Manager. As General Sales Manager she oversaw a department of 23 sales professionals and was responsible for broadcast and digital growth across the Tri-Cities broadcast and digital enterprises, identifying and developing new streams of revenue, sponsorship opportunities, and maintaining customer relationships to achieve unparalleled marketing results. Paula has helped develop multiple community projects by expanding local programing and delivering innovative multi-platform advertising and marketing solutions to the station’s clients and community partners.

During her tenure, Ms. Jackson and her team grew both broadcasting and digital revenue at WJHL-TV, ABC Tri-Cities, and WJHL.com every quarter for three consecutive years by offering clients a broad array of innovative multiplatform advertising solutions and business services. She helped spearhead the launch of two new regional news/sales bureaus in Kingsport and Greeneville, TN, extending WJHL-TV’s sales reach in the Tri-Cities area and winning new advertising clients for the station. The expanded footprint enabled WJHL-TV’s locally produced show, “Daytime Tri-Cities,” to broadcast live from these locations, highlighting both local clients in the area and community partnerships. In addition to numerous local community initiatives, Ms. Jackson also helped develop and monetize “High School Standouts,” WJHL-TV’s highly successful cross-platform initiative that celebrates the journey of local community student-athletes and marching band members as they move from high school to college. Regardless of the sport in which they compete, every student-athlete who earns a scholarship to a Division I, Division II or Division III college is showcased either on air or online. “High School Standouts” also offers clients exclusive advertising opportunities across WJHL-TV’s local newscasts, website, and mobile/social channels.

Ms. Jackson has been involved in the Tri-Cities community throughout her professional life, serving on the boards of a variety of area organizations. She is currently a board member of CASA of Northeast Tennessee and has served on the membership committee for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of the Automotive Industry’s Media Marketing Professionals Group Worldwide.

“Paula is the ideal executive to lead Nexstar’s Tri-Cities operations and I am very pleased that we are able to promote her to the role of Vice President and General Manager,” said Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting. “As a highly-qualified sales professional who has worked for two decades at WJHL and been a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area, she’s lived and worked in the community and is exceptionally familiar with the needs of its viewers and advertisers. She’s an innovative and experienced sales executive and an expert at creating, developing and executing exceptional local multi-platform solutions for the advertising and marketing clients of WJHL-TV, ABC Tri-Cities, and WJHL.com. We are very much looking forward to working with Paula in her new role.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Jackson said, “I’m thrilled to be taking my career to the next level at WJHL and within Nexstar Broadcasting. It is my professional goal to be leading the broadcasting and digital operations in Tri-Cities, where I have spent my entire career in sales. This is a wonderful opportunity and I am grateful to Nexstar for this promotion. I’m fortunate that WJHL-TV, ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com are strong operations with a legacy of outstanding journalism and service to the community. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated staff in this new role.”

Ms. Jackson studied marketing at Northeast Community College and continued her education at East Tennessee State University. She and her husband Jamey have two daughters who live and work in Johnson City, Tennessee.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.