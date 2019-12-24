News Channel 11’s Josh Smith talks to Daytime about John Sevier documentary now on WJHL.com

(WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Josh Smith made an appearance on Daytime Tri-Cities Tuesday to discuss ‘Christmas Eve fire at the John Sevier: 30 years later.‘

For nearly two months, a team from WJHL has gathered and studied archival information and interviewed more than a dozen people impacted by the fire. That work has resulted in the documentary above and written articles that provide even greater detail about the fire, its impacts and its aftermath.

WJHL’s staff is grateful to the many people who helped us in our attempt to honor the fire’s victims and provide insight into an event that has had a lasting impact on so many.