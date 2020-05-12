News Channel 11 wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Social Media and News Documentary

(WJHL)- Here at News Channel 11, we are proud to announce we have received two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for “Excellence in Social Media” and “News Documentary” categories.

Our team worked for months to bring you ‘Christmas Eve fire at the John Sevier: 30 years later‘ both on-air and on WJHL.com.

This documentary gave our viewers an in-depth look at a deadly fire that impacted countless lives and shaped downtown Johnson City’s future.

You can still find a link to multiple stories about the 1989 fire at the John Sevier Center on WJHL.com HERE.

News Channel 11 also won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Social Media.”

We use social media every day to inform our viewers and bring you a different perspective on the news that matters to you.

Below are examples of links to some of our submitted entries.

Our entries will now be advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.