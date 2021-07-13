News Channel 11 to partner with Food City, Speedway Children’s Charities to host “Race for the Children”

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is partnering with the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, Food City, Drake’s and TeleOptics to host the “Race for the Children” next month at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The special day at the track will allow guests to have the rare opportunity to enjoy fun at the Last Great Coliseum, while raising funds to help local children in need.

Some of the events included are a special track walk, tailgate games, family relay races using Food City shopping carts and a variety of food options.

The day will conclude with a two-hour special session of Track Laps presented by Drake’s, which will allow family members to drive their personal vehicles on the track for a $50 donation for 10 laps.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will emcee the event.

The Race for the Children event is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.