News Channel 11 to give back to the community during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The parent company of News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities will be celebrating a milestone Thursday.

It’s the 25th anniversary of Nexstar Media Group.

To celebrate the day, Nexstar employees are giving back to the community during the company’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

News Channel 11 staff will be volunteering at The River Ministry for Women in downtown Johnson City. The non-profit helps women meet basic needs daily and provides support services to empower women toward self-sufficiency.

You can also help The River Ministry in its mission. The organization is always in need of the following items:

laundry detergent (liquid or pods only)

bleach

fabric softener (sheets only)

stain remover

individually wrapped snacks

coffee

creamer

sugar

coffee filters

tampons

pads

cleaning supplies

toilet paper

paper towels

diapers (sizes 4, 5, 6, & Pull Ups)

stamps

cards & stationery

hand soap

dishwashing soap

q-tips

cotton balls

razors

toothpaste

brushes & travel-sized toiletries

Donations can be brought to The River (125 W Main St.) Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.