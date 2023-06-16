JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 spent its annual Founder’s Day of Caring volunteering at Girls Inc. of Johnson City on Friday.

Founder’s Day is when members of the WJHL team take time to give back to the community.

This year, the station painted picnic tables and did some landscaping for the non-profit organization.

Girls Inc. leaders say this provides an example for their girls in the summer program.

“So it’s a mentoring lesson even though they probably don’t even realize it,” said Girls Inc. of Johnson City President and CEO Nikki Hughes. “They see others giving to us, so that helps them in turn give back to their communities.”

Hughes says community service is an important aspect of Girls Inc., saying it empowers the girls to be successful.

Acts of community service are important to Girls Inc. as a non-profit with a fixed budget.

“So we solely depend on volunteers from our community to come up and help us do the things that you all are doing today,” said Hughes. “Because without you all, it probably wouldn’t get done.”

News Channel 11 Vice President and General Manager Paula Jackson was out pulling weeds, painting picnic tables, and laying down mulch alongside other members of the WJHL team.

She says Founder’s Day is just another way the station gives back to the community.

“And we do give back to our communities with our news,” said Jackson. “We give back to our communities with our time. And the communities that we live, work, and serve in is what it’s all about. Taking care of those communities and giving back.”

Girls Inc. officials say they are appreciative of the volunteer work done by WJHL, but the group is in need of help all year round.

To find out how you can help out Girls Inc. of Johnson City, follow this link to their website.