JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Schools in the Tri-Cities celebrated World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday.

Johnson City’s Mountain View Elementary School hosted a Read Aloud Day event where News Channel 11’s Josh Smith was one of the readers.

“One of the most important benefits I cannot stress enough is the connection with the child,” Library Media Specialist Anna Armstrong said. “It’s that special feeling you get when you are able to listen to a story from a grownup or a sibling and you feel special in that moment.”

World Read Aloud Day is celebrated on the first Wednesday of every February. The global effort was created by the non-profit “LitWorld” and is celebrated in over 173 countries.