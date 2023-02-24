BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Reading Across America Week officially begins soon, with the actual day being celebrated on March 2. News Channel 11 helped students in Bristol, Tennessee get a head start on the reading initiative.

Kasey Marler and Mark Reynolds read to students in grades K-5 at Avoca Elementary Friday morning.

“We’re super excited because we welcomed many people from our community to come read to our students and promote reading,” said Avoca Elementary Library Media Specialist Sarah Cross.

According to Cross, the 2023 Reading Across America Week will take students across the United States by spending each day reading a book set in a different state.

Friday’s event at Avoca Elementary featured several special guests who read to the students.

“We try to have at least two readers read to each classroom and get students excited about reading,” Cross said. “Not just this week, but for the rest of their lives.