BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday night, future reporters did the questioning, and News Channel 11 had the answers.

The News Channel team joined other organizations for Avoca Elementary School’s first-ever career night on April 5, which gave young students the opportunity to dip their feet in the water of many different career options.

The next generation of journalists surrounded the News Channel 11 table as reporters Anslee Daniel and Nick Dugan, along with video journalist Kayla Carter, gave them the 411 on the day and night in a life of a journalist.



Photos: WJHL

From breaking news, evergreen stories, weather, sports and News Channel 11 investigations, the hopefuls got the full scoop on what the job entails and how to get there from the team that works every day to bring the region’s top headlines.

Students were also able to meet professionals from local fire and police departments that work around the clock to keep the community safe. Aspiring health care workers scored the opportunity to speak with representatives of Ballad Health for a look into the life of a medical professional.

Also at the event included Eastman Credit Union and Frito Lay.