News Channel 11 gets inside look at why school leaders say there is a need for new Towne Acres school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials in Johnson City Schools are looking to make major changes to Towne Acres Elementary.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Barnett and Towne Acres Elementary Principal Dr. Simmons explains the reason for wanting a new school is due to the current safety and security issues, the school being at capacity and its old age.

Dr. Barnett said the plan for the new school would cost roughly $23 million and could be ready by 2022 or 2023.

Dr. Barnett, who was previously a principal for Towne Acres Elementary for 12 years, said this is something officials have been working on since 2017.

He said the school has exhausted creating an annex building each time the school expands.

