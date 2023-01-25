ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities in 2023. Each month, our crew is heading out to a different town in our region to highlight what makes it stand out.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, News Channel 11 headed to Elizabethton. Kasey Marler, Kelly Grosfield and Jeremy Eisenzopf were live from the Coffee Company in the morning. Guests spoke about all the events and activities in Elizabethton throughout the year.

The Coffee Company donated 20% of its sales to support the Carter County Imagination Library. A new drink was also added in dedication to one of News Channel 11’s own, the “Jazzy Josh.”

In the afternoon and evening, Josh Smith, Sara Diamon, Mark Reynolds and Kenny Hawkins went to downtown Elizabethton to showcase the capital of Carter County. News Channel 11 was live from the Bonnie Kate Theater.

Leadership from the theater joined Josh and Sara to discuss the upcoming restoration project and their hope for the Bonnie Kate’s future.

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby joined Josh and Sara to discuss upcoming projects in the county, and Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander appeared live during the broadcasts to issue a proclamation, officially naming Jan. 25 “WJHL Day” in the county.