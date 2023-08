JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 is partnering with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee for a day-long telethon on Thursday.

Make-a-Wish of East Tennessee has more than 120 families on its waitlist, and the non-profit organization hopes to grant close to 100 of those wishes soon with the help of the telethon.

To donate during the telethon, call 888-903-9545. The telethon started at 6 a.m. and runs throughout the day.

For more information on Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, click here.