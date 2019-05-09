Newly selected Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox excited to come back home

The Sullivan County Board of Education offered the director of schools job to Dr. David Cox.

Cox currently serves as superintendent of Alleghany County public schools in northern Maryland and has more two decades of experience as a superintendent.

“All three candidates were excellent candidates and I think in the end Mr. Cox had more experience in the things that we are doing now, such as construction and budget issues,” said Michael Hughes Sullivan County School Board Chairman.

Dr. Cox is an East Tennessee native. He was born in Kingsport and earned all three of his degrees from East Tennessee State University. He says he is looking forward to coming back home to East Tennessee.

“I was very excited about the prospect of being able to return to my native Northeast Tennessee to live and work and I am real excited about meeting everyone in Sullivan County and getting started,” Cox said.

Cox says he’ll spend a significant amount of time building relationships with students and personnel in the school system his first year.

“I want people to know that my first priority is going to be the children,” Cox said. “That’s the reason we all have a job in the school system it’s to work for the student.”

Cox also said he confident his experience within design and constructing schools will help with the unfinished construction at both Sullivan East Middle and West Ridge High School.

Current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski’s contract is up on June 30th, which means negotiations will start immediately in hopes of getting Dr. David Cox in office by July 1st.