MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mountain Youth Academy will cut the ribbon on its new & improved youth mental health care facility on Tuesday.

“[The facility] promotes community,” said Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter. “It promotes hope.”

$30 million has been invested into the new building and the community. 50 full-time jobs have been added as well.

“They could have done this anywhere,” said Potter. “But, I think it was a tribute to the staff, their commitment to their people.”

Mountain Youth Academy provides a place for children ages 5 to 17 to find assistance for mental health challenges stemming from trauma.

The new building has been built in front of the academy’s older building, which dates back to the 1970s.

“We know a lot more about providing good service to kids and supporting them to be successful than we did back then,” said the Executive Director of network development and provider relations with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS), Frank Mix, who attended the ribbon cutting and tour.

Leaders said they hope the new facility feels less like an institution and more like a community center. Mix said environment is very important in recovery care.

“And the more normal experience a young person can have, the better; because that facilitates their opportunity to be successful once they’re in the community again,” said Mix.

The new building has doubled the capacity size from 60 beds to 120 beds to help more children in need.

“There is a shortage of this type of service, both in Tennessee and throughout the nation as well,” said Mix. “And so, the expansion here opens opportunities for Tennessee’s kids. It gives us the opportunity to place more kids from Tennessee, in Tennessee for a service they need.”

Mountain Youth Academy staff said all new patients will receive a tour of the facility and move in next week. More information on the facility can be found at Mountainyouthacademy.net.