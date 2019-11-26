New women’s fashion boutique now open in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new women’s fashion destination has opened in downtown Johnson City.

Former Miss Food City Azlinn Edwards is the owner of the boutique located at 106 Tipton Street.

The Johnson City boutique is the second Azlinn Hope Boutique location. For the last five years, an Azlinn Hope Boutique has been open in downtown Morristown.

“We’re so excited to be in Johnson City,” Edwards told News Channel 11. “We love downtown and we just feel like Johnson City needed somewhere to shop and so, we’re so excited to be able to bring the top trends to Johnson City.”

Azlinn Hope Edwards

The boutique is stocked with the latest trends in women’s fashion from New York, Atlanta, and even Europe.

“We currently sell clothing styles that you can wear generationally, so you can shop for you, for your mom, for your daughter, and everyone,” Edwards added. “We just want them to feel welcome and be able to shop here.”

Edwards said that from the five years of experience selling women’s clothing, shoes and jewelry in Morristown, she has learned not only what sells well in our region, but what her customers love.

“We love having the personalized customer experience, so we love to have you come in and we style you personally, and I think that’s what sets our business apart, is that we love being able to help you feel like you’re walking out of here with confidence and style,” she said.

Azlinn Hope is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Customers can shop online by clicking here, or visit the boutique’s Facebook page by clicking here.