JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will introduce a new women’s boutique on Thursday, March 24.

Versona will open next to Rack Room Shoes, according to a release, and it will offer apparel, jewelry and accessories such as handbags and shoes.

“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experiences where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value,” said John Cato, the CEO and president of The Cato Corporation.

Its doors will remain open on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Sundays, Versona will be open from 12-6 p.m. The release detailed Tennessee has five Versona stores.

The Mall at Johnson City is located at 2011 N. Roan St. For more information, click here.