WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County officially has a new Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Friday, Brett Hall to the oath of office in Judge Ronald Kelley Elkin’s courtroom following the Nov. 8 special election.

A release from Hall’s office states other prosecuting attorneys, paralegals and support staff were in attendance. Hall, a lifelong Wise County resident, holds degrees from UVA Wise and the Appalachian School of Law. In 2017, Hall began prosecuting as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, specializing in General District Court, elder abuse, child sex crimes and violent offenses.

Hall opened his own law firm in 2019 with offices in Coeburn and Gate City.

“My primary goal when I went to law school was to become a prosecutor. I believe the best method of prosecution is to discern between those who have made mistakes in their lives that can be helped versus those who have committed heinous crimes in our area. We need to focus our time and resources on making sure people are punished for those serious crimes, we seek justice for all victims, and we work to keep our community safe. I look forward to serving Wise County and the City of Norton alongside our strong prosecutorial team.” Brett Hall, Wise County/City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney

Following his swearing-in, the release states Hall appointed Steven Davis as Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney. Davis was Hall’s opponent for the Republican nomination in May and had briefly served as Commonwealth’s Attorney after Chuck Slemp was sworn in as Virginia’s Chief Deputy Attorney General.