ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new outdoor adventure business is headed to Erwin Tennessee.

The new business is called Blue Ridge Paddling, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new establishment Monday at 10 a.m.

Blue Ridge Paddling will offer whitewater rafting adventures and will be located at 1001 South Industrial Drive.

The shop will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release.