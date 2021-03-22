New Washington County, Tenn. director of schools set to start April 5, board votes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education voted Monday afternoon on a term of contract for incoming Director of Schools Jerry Boyd.

Boyd’s contract will start April 5, 2021 and last through June 30, 2024.

Pictured: Jerry Boyd

Boyd will be coming from Middle Tennessee where he worked at the Tennessee Department of Education in Nashville as the assistant commissioner for standards and materials and district operations.

Boyd previously served as the director of schools in Putnam County.

The current director of schools, Dr. Bill Flanary, is set to retire on June 30 but wanted the new director of schools to be able to start as quickly as possible.

Flanary will still officiate graduation ceremonies and be available as needed through the transition, according to board members.

According to Monday’s board meeting agenda, Flanary will also receive an “honorarium” of $1,400 as a token of the board’s appreciation for his service.

Look for continuing coverage tonight on News Channel 11 at 11.