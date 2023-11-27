GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The C.A.R.E Center in Greeneville opened its doors for the first time on Thanksgiving to provide for those in need.

The center provides blankets, clothing, food and other resources to those in need.

“I believe that, us alone, we can do small things, but together as a community, we can do great things,” said Rhonda Castro, founder of the C.A.R.E Center.

Castro said God came to her with the idea of creating the warming shelter, and with support from the community, she and others were able to open the center’s doors.

“What we want is when people come through the door, the first thing above all is I want them to feel loved, and then I want them to feel welcomed here,” said Castro. “No judgment, just meeting people right where they are and giving them the tools to become successful.”

The center has not been open long, but Castro has plans to build showers and bring in a resource coordinator to help people apply for jobs and get back on their feet.

“What’s most important to me is the people, loving people and providing what they need day to day,” said Castro.

Angela Ricker has been going to the center since it opened, and she said it has given her hope.

“They’re some of the first people that genuinely cared about me and they didn’t know me,” said Ricker. “These people love us, they don’t just make us promises and not keep them, they actually keep their promises.”

The center is in need of volunteers and donations. For those interested in volunteering, email the center at carecentergreeneville@gmail.com with a name, phone number and email address.