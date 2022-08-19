MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the promotion of former warden Bert Boyd, Northeast Correctional Complex has a new leader at the helm.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Brian Eller was appointed to the position with an effective date of August 16. Bert Boyd, the previous warden, was appointed to a TDOC Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July.

“Brian’s tremendous commitment to NECX is evident in his long-standing service at the facility,” said Lee Dotson, assistant commissioner of prison operations with TDOC. “With diligence and hard work, Brian has shown commitment to the department and the institution by his continued growth and professional development.”

Eller began his career with TDOC in 2003 as a corrections officer, the release said. Over 18 years with the department, he worked his way through Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain.