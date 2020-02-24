New Virginia law allows possibility of parole for D.C. Sniper Malvo

(WJHL) – A new law signed by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gives one man convicted for the D.C. Sniper shootings the possibility of parole.

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General, attorneys for Lee Boyd Malvo have agreed to ask a federal court ot dismiss the lawsuit asking for resentencing.

In October, the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the killings, was wrongly sentenced in Virginia to life without parole.

At the time, Malvo’s attorneys said he deserved a new hearing because of recent Supreme Court rulings barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles and reserving the punishment for those “rare children whose crimes reflect irreparable corruption.”

The law, signed into law on Monday by Governor Northam, makes juveniles eligible to be considered for parole after serving 20 years of a life sentence. According to a letter filed with the courts, the legislation “operates retroactively and makes Malvo eligible to be considered for parole.”

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the Commonwealth agreed to dismissal if Malvo “agreed not to seek any resentencing.”

Lee Boyd Malvo is currently being held at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Va.