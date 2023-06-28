DUFFIELD, VA. (WJHL) – Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield installed the first colorblind viewfinder available in a Virginia state park.

At an unveiling Wednesday, four colorblind individuals got to look through the lens and see the full color of the park for the first time.

“It’s like my eyes…it’s like someone’s messed with the settings on them,” said Murphy Mullins as he saw the vibrant green colors of the valley.

The EnChroma color blind viewfinder is installed at the park’s gazebo overlooking Rye Cove.

According to a release, the viewfinder uses specialized lenses to help those with red-green colorblindness.

It created an overwhelming moment for Brian Brown, a colorblind mail carrier from Gate City.

“It’s incredible,” Brown said. “I’ve heard a lot of reactions today, and frankly a lot of them really sum it up. The details, the saturation, the contrast all turned up to what folks normally see.”

Ethan Howes, a colorblind Natural Tunnel park ranger, started the effort to get an EnChroma viewfinder in the park after seeing that some were installed in various locations around Tennessee.

He said the viewfinder promotes accessibility at the park as colorblindness is more common than one might think.

“It affects 1 in 12 men, 1 in 200 women,” Howes said. “That’s a large part of the population we can target and be able to share in this great atmosphere we have here at the park.”

It’s the only one in the park for now, but Howes said more could be coming to Natural Tunnel and other Virginia state parks.

“Hopefully [it] won’t be the last one,” Howes said. “We have some plans hopefully moving forward to get some more in.”

The four got to take some color home too. Each was given a pair of Enchroma glasses to see full color wherever.

“I’m going to be like a kid with a magnifying glass,” Brown said. “Anything and everything I can look at, I will.”

Each man was left with joy and astonishment after taking a look.

Even though the view across the valley was extremely hazy, Mullins said he was still amazed by what he saw.

“Colors just kind of popped out at me,” Mullins said. “It was like a firework almost with my brain just started kind of re-aligning itself to see what these colors mean. Everything I’ve thought for the past 34 years of seeing around me is not what I’ve actually seen. It’s almost like a paradigm shift of how I view the world now.”

Mullins said he’s been a frequent visitor of the park in the past, and he’ll be returning in the fall to get a full view of the changing leaves.

The viewfinder can be used by non-colorblind people too. Howes said it makes colors more vibrant for those people.

You can find the viewfinder at the Natural Tunnel State Park gazebo, up the road from the Blockhouse Visitor Center.