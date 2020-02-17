New Vietnamese restaurant opens in Blountville

Breaking News
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Vietnamese restaurant opened in Blountville Saturday.

What the Pho! is located at 3276 Highway 126 in Blountville, and serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

This is Vietnamese cuisine. We don’t have this around here yet so we wanted to try to bring it in, try to introduce the new culture because we have all kinds of different food we don’t have Vietnamese yet, so that’s my goal is to get it here,” said owner, Andrew Huynh.

There was a large line outside of the new restaurant as “What the Pho!” celebrated its grand opening on Sunday.

