ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The William King Museum of Art and Virginia Highland Community College (VHCC) have partnered together to offer two new courses.

Two new VHCC Visual Art courses in graphic design and extended media will be taught in the museum’s digital lab.

The partnership begins in time for the Fall 2023 semester.

For more information on the William King Museum of Art, click here. More information on VHCC can be found here.