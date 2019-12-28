New VFW opens in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Patton-Crosswhite Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6975 hosted its grand opening Saturday in Bristol, Virginia.

The new location is at 315 Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

The post was chartered in 1946 in Virginia but moved to Tennessee in 1949. Saturday, members hope to return the charter to Virginia.

“This was a couple years in the making,” said Post 6975 Commander Charles Reisler. “Our membership started looking at this, along with Powerhouse Gaming, we were able to secure this building and with a lot of volunteer work and hard 18, 20-hour days, they was able to get this ready.”

Reisler said they are hoping to recruit new auxiliary and post members.

Powerhouse Gaming helped facilitate the move, and with the company’s help, they gave away TVs, electronics, cash, gifts cards and more at the grand opening.

If you are a member or family member of someone that serves in a combat zone, you are welcomed to visit the VFW.

The VFW Post 6975 will still be having some big events at the other post which is called Maddie’s Hall, at 14 16th Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

If you want to reach out to the members, the new phone number 276-494-0442.