WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new way to renew vehicle license tags is available for Washington County, Tennessee residents.

On Tuesday, county leaders cut the ribbon on a new outside kiosk at 378 East Marketplace Boulevard in Johnson City.

Washington County Clerk Cheryl Storey told News Channel 11 that the kiosk will help reduce wait times at the clerk’s office.

“You can just walk up days, nights, weekends, holidays and access the kiosk anytime,” Storey said.

The kiosk does not dispense license plates, nor does it allow users to change addresses. Anyone wishing to still renew their tags in person can do so at the Johnson City and Jonesborough offices. Those offices are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.