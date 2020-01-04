New VA to open in Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Changes are on the way so veterans in one part of our region won’t have to travel far for services in the coming months.

Mountain Home Veteran Affairs’ office in Johnson City told News Channel 11 that work is underway to open a new VA clinic in Johnson County later this year.

According to a spokesperson, construction is already underway at their location off of Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

News Channel 11 has learned the plan is to have the clinic open by March but a grand opening is expected to be held before the first patient is seen.