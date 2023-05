WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia will pay Holston Medical Group (HMG) $400,000 to open a new urgent care in Abingdon.

The county is providing HMG the money under the condition that the group provides a capital investment of $6 million.

The new 20,000-foot urgent care will be located near Russell Road and Campus Drive in Abingdon, near HMG’s primary care office, and is set to open in 2024.