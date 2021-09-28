New Unicoi Co. ambulance service receives 1 complaint during first year of service

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County leaders say ambulance service has improved so much over the past year, they don’t want anyone messing with their success.

Two years ago, county leaders voted to do away with a private ambulance service due to a large number of complaints.

After a year of service from Washington County, Unicoi County was able to provide its own emergency services to residents.

“We have a franchise agreement that just basically says no other ambulance or private ambulance service can come into Unicoi County without the commission’s approval,” said Loren Thomas, Chairman of the Unicoi County Commission.

Three ambulances are used to cover emergency services in the county.

News Channel 11 learned Monday that the service has only received one complaint in its first year of service.