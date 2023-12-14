ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) held a media tour at its John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant on Thursday to showcase new updates that are expected to help avoid rolling blackouts this winter.

Last December, East Tennessee was hit hard by rapidly dropping cold temperatures and high winds that resulted in rolling blackouts in the area.

The TVA spent $123 million to strengthen its winter preparedness across its fleet.

John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant Manager Kate Bowling said that the investments the TVA has made this year will be noticeable this winter.

“We’re hoping that these are going to get us through another winter,” Bowling said. “TVA has committed to making these units reliable.”

New insulation and wiring are just a few of the updates that are expected to withstand the cold and high winds. Bowling said temporary structures were built to withstand the wind.

“We built temporary structures that will withstand the wind and the temperature to make sure that everything in there is going to be nice, warm and dry,” Bowling said.

John Sevier Combined Cycle Plant Operations Manager Jerome Tripp said that the TVA brought in a third party to help assess what changes were needed for this winter.

“TVA had a company come out and do heat trace insulation and instrumentation box assessments,” Tripp said. “That happened at every single gas plant, coal plant, nuclear and hydro.”

The TVA hosted representatives from two local power companies along the guided tour of the John Sevier site. One of those was Greeneville Energy Authority CEO Chuck Bowlin.

Bowlin said customers faced twenty-minute rolling blackouts in the storm last winter. He said he’s confident that won’t be the case this year.

“You’re going to see some of the improvements that have been made,” Bowlin said. “I’m thankful that TVA took this whole issue serious, and they invested lots of money and put some remediations in.”