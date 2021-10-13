New trial denied for former Tri-Cities priest convicted of rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Kingsport Catholic priest convicted of rape was denied a motion for a new trial.

Court documents state William Casey, a former priest at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2011 after he was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual misconduct in 2011.

Casey had petitioned for a new trial, claiming he had “received ineffective assistance of counsel” during his trial and the appeal which immediately followed.

The victim in the case, a former altar boy at St. Dominic’s, said that Casey molested him more than 50 times over the course of five years. The victim said he was 10 years old when the abuse started.

In 2015, Casey hired Frank Santore, Jr. as his new attorney and sought a new trial by claiming there was evidence that should have been excluded in his original trial by the State of Appeals Court, which had upheld his earlier conviction.

On Wednesday, the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville filed the documents affirming the judgement of the post-conviction court and denying Casey of a new trial.

You can read the full court opinion below:

Casey is serving his sentence at the Northeast Correctional Facility in Mountain City, Tennessee.