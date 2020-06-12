New trial date set for Washington Co., Tenn. school board member accused of violating order of protection

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee school board member appeared in court on Friday morning for his violation of an order of protection case.

David Hammond was given a new trial date of August 7 at 9 a.m.

Hammond’s trial was initially set for April 8, but was continued due to COVID-19.

The August date was set because a new prosecutor was assigned by the district attorney’s office.

Hammond was arrested and charged with domestic assault in March 2019, after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

He was indicted in December 2019 on a charge of violation of protection, but not on a domestic assault charge.