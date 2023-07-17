GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The redevelopment in downtown Greeneville is in full swing, and as part of it, West Depot Street will renovate a new building for the entertainment industry.

250 West Depot Street has been a grocery store, law firm, and a tobacco warehouse, but it will soon be home to the Greeneville Theatre Guild.

The Greeneville Theatre Guild has not had a permanent building since forming in 2014 and has had to rely on renting space for their performances and rehearsals. This will be the first official theater for the organization.

Paige Mengel, Executive Director for the Greeneville Theater Guild, said they have had some complications while renovating that have prolonged the project.

“We’re so far behind. We really wanted to have it open before now, but of course, there was a worldwide pandemic that has affected the cost of building materials,” said Mengel. “We’re just now really getting back into the swing of trying to get some of the work done.”

The Theater on Depot will have a black box theater and plenty of space for shows and performers. Mengel said she hopes it will provide a creative outlet for all art forms.

“We would love to have things like open mic night, maybe some stand-up comedy. We really would like for it to become a catalyst for a lot of creative people,” said Mengel.

Jeff Taylor, President of the Greene County Partnership, said it will add a variety of entertainment for the community.

“Any time that you can bring the arts to a community and offer a diversity of community theater, it obviously allows, one it’s educational, which always improves your livability,” said Taylor. “But two, folks travel for the arts.”

Taylor said he is excited about the project as it will add to the revitalization of downtown.

“They’ve put on several productions while they’re building out and renovating a building on Depot,” said Taylor. “It really complements the performing arts centers that we have here.”

The official opening day has not been determined, but organizers said they hope to have renovations complete by the summer of 2025.